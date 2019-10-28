About 30% of Therme Bucharest’s customers are foreigners

The Therme Bucharest wellness and relaxation complex located near the capital city has exceeded the threshold of 3.5 million customers, and about 30% of them are foreigners, Andrada Seitan, Chief Communications Officer Therme Bucharest told News.ro.

“The international popularity of our center generates a significant and growing percentage of visitors from the Balkans, UK, Germany, Italy, Austria, Israel, and so on,” Seitan said.

The center, which required total investments of over EUR 100 million so far, has more than 500 employees and an indoor capacity of 4,000 visitors simultaneously. Further investments are planned for next year.

“This year, we opened for the public the new Humboldt restaurant & lounge, a project of five restaurants in one, with an interior area of 1,100 square meters and a terrace of over 900 square meters. And we are preparing new investments for 2020, which will be made public soon,” Andrada Seitan said.

The plans also include special projects for Euro 2020, as Bucharest will host four of the championship’s matches. “Of course we have plans for this occasion, especially since Therme Bucharest is a favorite destination for most of the foreigners who visit Bucharest,” Seitan also said.

Therme Bucharest ended 2018 with a turnover of RON 114 million (EUR 24.6 million), up 14% on the previous year, according to figures published by the Ministry of Finance.

[email protected]