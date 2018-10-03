Thieves try to steal safe from university in Western Romania city

A group of unidentified persons broke into the Rectorate building of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Timisoara, Western Romania, wanting to steal a safe.

They allegedly transported the safe to another part of the building using a wheelbarrow but couldn’t take it out of the building because of its weight, local News.ro reported.

The thieves forced the front door to enter the building and pointed the surveillance camera to another direction to make sure they are not filmed. Once inside, they took the safe and put in the wheelbarrow, with the plan to take the safe to the basement. One of the wheels of the wheelbarrow allegedly deflated on the way under the weight of the safe. However, they managed to take the safe to basement, where they tried to take it out of the building out through a window. Their plan failed, as the safe was too heavy, so they abandoned it.

However, university employees discovered that some RON 8,000 (around EUR 1,700) is missing from another metal box at the cash desk. The policemen are now trying to find the thieves and recover the money.

Irina Marica, [email protected]