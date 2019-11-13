Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 15:11
Events
Famous magic show The Illusionists comes to Bucharest next year
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The famous magic show The Illusionists will come to the Romanian capital in February next year. Between February 13 and February 15, 2020, Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest will host four performances of illusionism and mentalism that promise to leave the audience breathless.

Under the baton of Portuguese Luis de Matos, six of the brightest illusionists in the world will come to Bucharest for this show, namely James More, Andrew Basso, Enzo Weyne, Kevin James, An Halim, and Aaron Crow.

The Illusionists-Live From Broadway combines state-of-the-art technology, spectacular light games, extravagant costumes and a special stage setting in a captivating show that abounds in numbers of illusionism and mentalism, as well as escapes from seemingly impossible situations (from handcuffs or water).

The Illusionists have staged shows in over 200 cities in 40 countries so far, with nearly 100 performances in 19 European capitals in the first half of 2019 alone. Their shows have been broadcast by televisions such as TV (London) or NBC (Los Angeles).

Tickets for the four performances in Bucharest cost between RON 149 and RON 349 and can be purchased online at Entertix.ro. The shows are scheduled for February 13 at 20:00, February 14 at 20:00, and February 15 at 16:00 and 20:00.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 15:11
Events
Famous magic show The Illusionists comes to Bucharest next year
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The famous magic show The Illusionists will come to the Romanian capital in February next year. Between February 13 and February 15, 2020, Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest will host four performances of illusionism and mentalism that promise to leave the audience breathless.

Under the baton of Portuguese Luis de Matos, six of the brightest illusionists in the world will come to Bucharest for this show, namely James More, Andrew Basso, Enzo Weyne, Kevin James, An Halim, and Aaron Crow.

The Illusionists-Live From Broadway combines state-of-the-art technology, spectacular light games, extravagant costumes and a special stage setting in a captivating show that abounds in numbers of illusionism and mentalism, as well as escapes from seemingly impossible situations (from handcuffs or water).

The Illusionists have staged shows in over 200 cities in 40 countries so far, with nearly 100 performances in 19 European capitals in the first half of 2019 alone. Their shows have been broadcast by televisions such as TV (London) or NBC (Los Angeles).

Tickets for the four performances in Bucharest cost between RON 149 and RON 349 and can be purchased online at Entertix.ro. The shows are scheduled for February 13 at 20:00, February 14 at 20:00, and February 15 at 16:00 and 20:00.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40