THAIco SPA Romania to invest EUR 3.5 mln in new wellness centers this year

THAIco SPA, a leader in the Romanian luxury SPA services market, has launched its fourth location following an investment of over EUR 600,000 and has two other openings planned for this year. The total estimated investment for 2024 exceeds EUR 3.5 million.

The new wellness center is located in the northern area of Bucharest. At THAIco SPA Pipera, clients can enjoy a variety of therapies, from personalized facials and body treatments to therapeutic massages and aromatherapy sessions, all by a team of Asian therapists.

The company has three other ultra-central locations in Radisson BLU Hotel, Grand Hotel Continental, and Victoriei Square in Bucharest.

With a 10+ years presence in the local market, THAIco Spa is the largest therapeutic massage service company in Romania. The THAIco team is made up exclusively of therapists of Asian origin, trained in wellness centers in the East.

(Photo source: Visionsi/Dreamstime.com)