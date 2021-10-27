Romanian group TeraPlast reports 41% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

TeraPlast Group's turnover had a robust evolution, and at nine months it registered an increase of 46% compared to the corresponding period of the prior year's restated results, to over RON 451 mln, according to a company statement.

The operating profit advanced by 37%, up to RON 50.5 mln. At the same time, the net profit reached RON 43.3 mln, a significant progress of 41% that reflects both the volume increases and the efficiency of the activity.

"With a 46% increase in turnover and a 41% increase in net profit, in the first 9 months of 2021, we will probably be once again among the performers in the main index of the stock exchange - BET," stated Lucian Anghel, member of the TeraPlast Board of Directors.

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)