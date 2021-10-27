Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/27/2021 - 09:00
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Romanian group TeraPlast reports 41% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

27 October 2021
TeraPlast Group's turnover had a robust evolution, and at nine months it registered an increase of 46% compared to the corresponding period of the prior year's restated results, to over RON 451 mln, according to a company statement.

The operating profit advanced by 37%, up to RON 50.5 mln. At the same time, the net profit reached RON 43.3 mln, a significant progress of 41% that reflects both the volume increases and the efficiency of the activity.

"With a 46% increase in turnover and a 41% increase in net profit, in the first 9 months of 2021, we will probably be once again among the performers in the main index of the stock exchange - BET," stated Lucian Anghel, member of the TeraPlast Board of Directors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

Normal
Normal
 

1

