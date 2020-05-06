Romania Insider
Biggest Romanian drug producer Terapia eyes 10% growth this year
05 June 2020
Romanian pharmaceutical producer Terapia targets a 10% rise in revenues this year, assuming that the exports return to the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's CEO Dragos Damian.

The company's revenues improved marginally to RON 736 million (EUR 155 mln) last year. Damian expects the new clawback law to have a positive impact on revenues and profitability.

He expressed hopes for more aggressive expansion over the next three years, but also disappointment with the authorities' decisions. He says the company lost USD 15 million in revenues in March because drug exports were banned. All this is proof that Romania is holding back its producers, Dragos Damian told Ziarul Financiar daily.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Romanian pharmaceutical producer Terapia targets a 10% rise in revenues this year, assuming that the exports return to the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's CEO Dragos Damian.

The company's revenues improved marginally to RON 736 million (EUR 155 mln) last year. Damian expects the new clawback law to have a positive impact on revenues and profitability.

He expressed hopes for more aggressive expansion over the next three years, but also disappointment with the authorities' decisions. He says the company lost USD 15 million in revenues in March because drug exports were banned. All this is proof that Romania is holding back its producers, Dragos Damian told Ziarul Financiar daily.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

