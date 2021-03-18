Rising tensions between Romania’s Liberal PM and reformist health minister

Romania's Liberal prime minister Florin Citu asked health minister Vlad Voiculescu, from the reformist USR-PLUS alliance, to report on the measures taken since December and the strategy to manage the third wave of COVID-19 infections, Hotnews.ro reported.

PM Citu asked Voiculescu to present his report next week and then come with weekly reports.

Before making this request, PM Citu expressed criticism related to the Health Ministry's activity, suggesting that the number of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients declined compared to last year and wondering why the health personnel working in vaccination units have not been paid in the last two months.

Citu dismissed as unacceptable the explanation provided by minister Voiculescu for the delay in paying the health personnel - "a clerk forgot to sign some papers."

The PM also said that "someone" refused a supplementary tranche of Pfizer vaccines when the European Commission proposed it, but minister Voiculescu denied that it was him.

Over the last two months, the Romanian media has reported about several clashes between health minister Vlad Voiculescu and other members of the ruling coalition, especially Liberals, on various topics, most often related to the management of the COVID-19 crisis.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

