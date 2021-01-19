RO steel pipe producer TenarisSilcotub completes new EUR 5.5 mln production line

TenarisSilcotub, part of the Tenaris group and the most important Romanian manufacturer of small diameter seamless pipes, has completed the certification process of its new production line for the automotive industry.

Following an investment of USD 5.5 million, the company has developed a production line for airbag system components at its factory in Zalau.

The testing of components is 100% automated. The new line complements the pipe manufacturer's strategy to strengthen its position in the airbag components market.

With this new line, TenarisSilcotub has doubled its capacity to produce airbag components to serve customers in the automotive safety systems sector, such as Autoliv.

In the last ten years, Tenaris has invested over USD 15 mln in new production lines at its Romanian factory to make high value-added products and components for the automotive industry.

With a team of over 1,500 employees in Romania, TenarisSilcotub has production units in Zalau, Calarasi, and Campina.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]