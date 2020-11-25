Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:18
Business

Romanian steel mill owned by Italian group gets EBRD working capital loan

25 November 2020
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a EUR 5 million loan to Romanian steel producer Donalam, part of the Italian group Beltrame.

Donalam will use the loan to bridge a potential working capital gap, the EBRD announced in a press release.

Donalam, located in Calarasi, south-eastern Romania, was set up in 2006 after the Italian group Beltrame, a European leader in merchant bars, bought the local Siderca rolling mill. Steel rounds produced at Donalam are sold to Germany, Italy, and markets in central and eastern Europe, for use in industrial and mechanical engineering, the automotive sector, and the oil industry.

The company will use the two-year EBRD loan to finance its working capital needs and bridge liquidity gaps caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EBRD previously provided EUR 4 million in financing for investments at the Donalam steel mill.

The EBRD says its activity is currently fully dedicated to helping the economies where it invests and private companies to overcome the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Romanian steel mill owned by Italian group gets EBRD working capital loan

25 November 2020
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a EUR 5 million loan to Romanian steel producer Donalam, part of the Italian group Beltrame.

Donalam will use the loan to bridge a potential working capital gap, the EBRD announced in a press release.

Donalam, located in Calarasi, south-eastern Romania, was set up in 2006 after the Italian group Beltrame, a European leader in merchant bars, bought the local Siderca rolling mill. Steel rounds produced at Donalam are sold to Germany, Italy, and markets in central and eastern Europe, for use in industrial and mechanical engineering, the automotive sector, and the oil industry.

The company will use the two-year EBRD loan to finance its working capital needs and bridge liquidity gaps caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EBRD previously provided EUR 4 million in financing for investments at the Donalam steel mill.

The EBRD says its activity is currently fully dedicated to helping the economies where it invests and private companies to overcome the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

