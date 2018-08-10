Telekom Romania’s revenues stagnate, operational profits down

Telekom Romania, the second-biggest player on the local telecom market, recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 464 million in the first half of this year, similar to the same period of 2017.

The group’s operational profit – EBITDA amounted to EUR 70 million, down 7.9% year-on-year, due to lower fixed network operations.

In the second quarter, Telekom Romania’s revenues amounted to EUR 238 mln, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 37.3 mln.

Mobile service revenues were up by 3.1% to EUR 82.4 mln in Q2 2018, largely reflecting higher revenues from postpaid and fixed-mobile convergent offers, according to the company. The number of customers for fixed-mobile integrated services increased by 40% in Q2 2018 compared to the corresponding quarter last year, reaching 597,000 at the end of June 2018. Corresponding revenues increased by 30.1% in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of clients for TV, fixed internet and fixed voice lines declined compared to last year, and so did the revenues on these segments.

