Telekom Romania Mobile reports 13.3% YoY rise in subscription base and strong profits

Telekom Mobile announced its subscription base reached 4.08 mln prepaid and postpaid customers, up 13.3% compared to September 30, 2021, which is equivalent to 390,000 net additions during this year so far, of which 141,000 in Q3 alone.

“It has been a nine-month rally in a complicated context in which everything changed from one day to another,” said Dina Tsybulskaya, Telekom Romania Mobile CEO.

During the third quarter of 2022, EBITDA has increased by 20.0% YoY, to EUR 12.6 mln, for the seventh consecutive quarter, “following consistent and continuous efforts to increase operational and financial efficiency,” the company says in a statement.

For the 9-month period, EBITDA was EUR 38 mln, up 89% YoY.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)