Telekom Romania official says competitors only "disappoint" clients with 5G technology
14 November 2019
Orange, Vodafone and Digi, who have just “few” 5G antennas that cover only “0.x%” of Romania’s territory with 5G signal and sell just a few compatible devices only disappoint their clients when communicating to them that they bring them the future, said Andreas Elsner, Commercial Director on the Consumer segment at Telekom Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He also believes that the 5G services are not relevant for mass market segment, which is very well served by the current 4G networks.

“Here and now, when we talk about mass market, what do people do? Most probably, like me and you: messages, social media and video. We have tested a 5G phone of a local operator and compared it to our 4G network. We have watched 4K videos, checked how long it takes to load those videos and noticed no difference,” Elsner explained.

He added that Telekom would launch a 5G campaign when such a campaign would be truly relevant for the market.

“By communicating such innovations to soon and not fulfilling the promises made, many clients will be disappointed,” the Telekom representative added.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

