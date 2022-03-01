Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 14:47
Business

Techcelerator brings EIT Digital pre-accelerator program to Romania

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Techcelerator, the organization that designs and implements accelerator programs and events targeting technology start-ups in Romania and South-East Europe, has brought to Romania and Bulgaria the Venture Program, a pre-acceleration program launched by EIT Digital, developed to support early-stage entrepreneurial teams on their journey to market.

The program is open to teams from the Baltics, Eastern Europe and Southern Europe. 

The Venture Program takes young entrepreneurs from idea to investment in less than a year. The selected teams will receive an intense eight-week knowledge training, get support to build their MVP, as well as financial support from investors to navigate efficiently through the first year of building their business. At the final Pitch Days, teams can validate their business solution by presenting it in front of early-stage investors, potential clients, and experts from the tech community. 

The program will select non-incorporated multidisciplinary teams with the best innovative business ideas, PoC, or prototypes in one of the EIT Digital five market verticals: Digital Industry, Digital Cities, Digital Wellbeing, Digital Tech, and Digital Finance. 

Entrepreneurial, non-incorporated teams with digital deep tech business plans are encouraged to apply.

The selection criteria include addressed market or business challenge, the technology underlying the product/service, product innovativeness, global market, and risks associated with the business model.

All accepted teams will receive a EUR 5,000 grant funding upon the selection in the program. The winning teams will receive a grant of up to EUR 25,000.

The pre-accelerator program starts on May 10th; it lasts two months and will be organized online. The entire program lasts until November 30th, 2022. The interested founders can apply by April 8th.

Over the past four years, the EIT Digital Venture Program has supported more than 93 teams and over 200 entrepreneurs in an early stage of their development. Many of these teams have attracted investors during or shortly after the pre-acceleration program.

“We strongly believe in the impact Romania and Bulgaria can have on the European innovation system, therefore we seek to enhance their contribution by opening a path for the young entrepreneurs in the region to start their venture and be successful. It’s always together that we are stronger, more knowledgeable, more efficient. ROTSA is constantly promoting Romanian start-ups, and is always at work to consolidate Europe’s start-up ecosystem,” Tudor Pasc, Incubation Director with the Romanian Tech Startups Association ROTSA, said. 

“In addition to our focus on pre-seed technology start-ups, Techcelerator is keen to support grassroots ventures. This year, we are happy to do so with the Venture Program, as members of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. There is a great need to work with founders, even from the idea stage, and support the best ones to grow and become the next unicorns in the region. What it takes is the urge and commitment to building a viable venture,” Cristina Țoncu, co-founder Techcelerator, said.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 16:38
23 February 2022
Agriculture
CEE agritech startups can still register in the Romanian Nextcelerator program
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 14:47
Business

Techcelerator brings EIT Digital pre-accelerator program to Romania

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Techcelerator, the organization that designs and implements accelerator programs and events targeting technology start-ups in Romania and South-East Europe, has brought to Romania and Bulgaria the Venture Program, a pre-acceleration program launched by EIT Digital, developed to support early-stage entrepreneurial teams on their journey to market.

The program is open to teams from the Baltics, Eastern Europe and Southern Europe. 

The Venture Program takes young entrepreneurs from idea to investment in less than a year. The selected teams will receive an intense eight-week knowledge training, get support to build their MVP, as well as financial support from investors to navigate efficiently through the first year of building their business. At the final Pitch Days, teams can validate their business solution by presenting it in front of early-stage investors, potential clients, and experts from the tech community. 

The program will select non-incorporated multidisciplinary teams with the best innovative business ideas, PoC, or prototypes in one of the EIT Digital five market verticals: Digital Industry, Digital Cities, Digital Wellbeing, Digital Tech, and Digital Finance. 

Entrepreneurial, non-incorporated teams with digital deep tech business plans are encouraged to apply.

The selection criteria include addressed market or business challenge, the technology underlying the product/service, product innovativeness, global market, and risks associated with the business model.

All accepted teams will receive a EUR 5,000 grant funding upon the selection in the program. The winning teams will receive a grant of up to EUR 25,000.

The pre-accelerator program starts on May 10th; it lasts two months and will be organized online. The entire program lasts until November 30th, 2022. The interested founders can apply by April 8th.

Over the past four years, the EIT Digital Venture Program has supported more than 93 teams and over 200 entrepreneurs in an early stage of their development. Many of these teams have attracted investors during or shortly after the pre-acceleration program.

“We strongly believe in the impact Romania and Bulgaria can have on the European innovation system, therefore we seek to enhance their contribution by opening a path for the young entrepreneurs in the region to start their venture and be successful. It’s always together that we are stronger, more knowledgeable, more efficient. ROTSA is constantly promoting Romanian start-ups, and is always at work to consolidate Europe’s start-up ecosystem,” Tudor Pasc, Incubation Director with the Romanian Tech Startups Association ROTSA, said. 

“In addition to our focus on pre-seed technology start-ups, Techcelerator is keen to support grassroots ventures. This year, we are happy to do so with the Venture Program, as members of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. There is a great need to work with founders, even from the idea stage, and support the best ones to grow and become the next unicorns in the region. What it takes is the urge and commitment to building a viable venture,” Cristina Țoncu, co-founder Techcelerator, said.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 16:38
23 February 2022
Agriculture
CEE agritech startups can still register in the Romanian Nextcelerator program
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?