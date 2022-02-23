Profile picture for user andreich
Agriculture

CEE agritech startups can still register in the Romanian Nextcelerator program

23 February 2022
AgriTech startups in Central and Eastern Europe can still sign up for Nextcelerator until February 28 after the registration period has been extended.

Nextcelerator is a digital accelerator created by Agricover, SeedBlink, and Microsoft to support startups in CEE which use technology to upgrade the agriculture sector.

Twenty AgriTech startups from Romania, Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Kosovo have already signed up for Nextcelerator. The projects that have already registered for this program include marketplace projects, agrifood projects and farm process optimization projects.

“In 2021, agriculture occupied the first place among the industries with the highest percentage increase in the number of newly established companies in Romania - 262%! Thus, startups in the field of agriculture need a lot of support, and we want to offer that through Nextcelerator. We believe that our partnership with Microsoft and Agricover will provide entrepreneurs with a great mix of technology, finance and access to mentors with great experience in agriculture,” said Andrei Dudoiu, Managing Partner at SeedBlink.

Selected businesses will benefit from mentoring, training sessions, courses, business planning and connections with potential partners and investors.

Agricover, a leading agribusiness group in Romania, will support startups in terms of business strategy. The partner validates the businesses’ MVP and facilitates the testing of ideas with important players, such as professional farmers and mentors. Moreover, Agricover offers training programs on finance management in Agritech business, refining a revenue model, scaling up strategy, writing a successful business plan, go-to-market strategy and leadership.

The European investment platform SeedBlink offers its experience in the field of financing, supporting startups with information about financing options, crowd investing campaigns and important lessons learned from over 50 such campaigns.

Experts from Microsoft for Startups provide technology mentoring, covering topics such as intellectual property, technology and product development, and building successful partnerships with technology vendors.

(Photo source: the company)

21 December 2021
Business
Newly-launched accelerator focuses on agri-tech businesses in CEE
21 December 2021
Business
Newly-launched accelerator focuses on agri-tech businesses in CEE
Editor's picks