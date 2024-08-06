Romanian flag carrier Tarom suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut

The Romanian flag carrier Tarom announced it was suspending flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, and Beirut starting August 6 for security reasons.

The flights may be resumed on August 13, depending on the developments in the region.

The decision was taken in the context of worsening tensions in the Middle East region after flights to Lebanon were suspended last week.

"The company is monitoring the development of the situation and information from the authorities and will return with updated information regarding the flights. Tarom advises all passengers to follow the official communications for the latest updates and to contact the company to reschedule the trip at a later date at no additional cost," the airline's press release reads.

Passengers also have the option to request a refund of the cost of the ticket.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

