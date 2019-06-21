Romania’s flag carrier Tarom has fourth CEO in half a year

Romania's national air carrier Tarom has a new CEO starting June 20. Mădălina Mezei, who since April 2009 has served as a representative of the company in Brussels, replaced Mareş Cărăvan, who led the company for only several days after the pilot Florin Susanu gave up the position, News.ro reported. Susanu, in his turn, replaced Werner Wolff, who was dismissed in March.

Mădălina Mezei's career at Tarom started in 1997. Her resume, published by the company, reveals that between August 2007 and March 2009 she reached the position of ticketing agent and sales agent at the Tarom office in Rome.

In 2018, Tarom transported around 2.9 million passengers, a record for the past decade. However, the company posted losses of RON 183 million (EUR 40 million). The company has almost 2,000 employees.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)