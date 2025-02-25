Tarom cancels Bucharest-Athens flight this Friday due to Greek air traffic controllers' strike

Romania's national airline Tarom said that the announced strike of Greek air traffic controllers, which is set to last 24 hours from February 27 at 22:00 until February 28 at 21:59, will also impact its schedule. Thus, the air carrier stated that flight RO273 between Bucharest and Athens on Friday, February 28, will be canceled.

Tarom said it is already working to minimize the impact on affected passengers by adjusting its schedule and rerouting passengers on alternative flights.

"To minimize as much as possible the impact of the Greek air traffic controllers' strike on the travel plans of passengers on flight RO273 RO273/4 OTP-ATH-OTP, Tarom has mobilized its teams to reroute passengers onto flights scheduled for February 27 (before 22:00, the start of the strike), respectively March 1, and is also considering increasing transport capacity to ensure all passengers reach their destination as quickly as possible," reads the official announcement.

Passengers affected by the cancellation are encouraged to contact Tarom's Call Center for alternative travel arrangements.

Tarom was founded in 1954 and operates under the Ministry of Transport. A member of the SkyTeam Alliance since June 25, 2010, the airline has a fleet of 18 aircraft and serves 70 destinations either directly or through code-share partners.

Since 1993, Tarom has been a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)