Tarja Turunen will perform in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca next year

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Finnish singer Tarja Turunen, former lead vocalist of the symphonic metal band Nightwish, will perform next year in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, according to News.ro.

The Bucharest concert will take place at Arenele Romane on October 18, 2022, while the performance in Cluj-Napoca is scheduled for October 19, 2022, at Form Space.

Tickets for the Tarja Turunen concerts in Romania can be purchased from the Iabilet.ro network. The first 200 tickets have special prices.

The organizers will offer a detailed program a few weeks before the concert.

Tarja Turunen also announced the shows in Romania on her Facebook page.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tarja Turunen)