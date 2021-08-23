Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 11:51
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Tarja Turunen will perform in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca next year

23 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish singer Tarja Turunen, former lead vocalist of the symphonic metal band Nightwish, will perform next year in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, according to News.ro.

The Bucharest concert will take place at Arenele Romane on October 18, 2022, while the performance in Cluj-Napoca is scheduled for October 19, 2022, at Form Space.

Tickets for the Tarja Turunen concerts in Romania can be purchased from the Iabilet.ro network. The first 200 tickets have special prices.

The organizers will offer a detailed program a few weeks before the concert.

Tarja Turunen also announced the shows in Romania on her Facebook page.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tarja Turunen)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 11:51
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Tarja Turunen will perform in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca next year

23 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Finnish singer Tarja Turunen, former lead vocalist of the symphonic metal band Nightwish, will perform next year in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, according to News.ro.

The Bucharest concert will take place at Arenele Romane on October 18, 2022, while the performance in Cluj-Napoca is scheduled for October 19, 2022, at Form Space.

Tickets for the Tarja Turunen concerts in Romania can be purchased from the Iabilet.ro network. The first 200 tickets have special prices.

The organizers will offer a detailed program a few weeks before the concert.

Tarja Turunen also announced the shows in Romania on her Facebook page.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tarja Turunen)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 August 2021
Entertainment
Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families
17 August 2021
Business
Romania’s economy increases by 13% in the second quarter
13 August 2021
People
Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art
13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions