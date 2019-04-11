Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/04/2019 - 11:16
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former EP president endorses president Iohannis
04 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, posted on his Facebook account a message supporting the bid of Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis in the upcoming presidential elections.

He posted a photo showing him together with Iohannis, alongside a message urging Romanians living in Italy to go and vote for Iohannis.

“An invitation for all Romanians residing in Italy: on Sunday, November 10, go and vote for my friend Klaus Iohannis, from the great family of the European people’s party,” the message reads.

Tajani is currently a MEP on behalf of Forza Italia. In between 2008 and 2010 he was a European Commissioner for Transport, and later, between 2010 and 2014 served as a Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship. He was the president of the European Parliament between 2017 and 2019.

The first round of the presidential elections takes place on Sunday, November 10, while the second round is scheduled to take place two weeks later, on November 24.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/04/2019 - 11:16
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former EP president endorses president Iohannis
04 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, posted on his Facebook account a message supporting the bid of Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis in the upcoming presidential elections.

He posted a photo showing him together with Iohannis, alongside a message urging Romanians living in Italy to go and vote for Iohannis.

“An invitation for all Romanians residing in Italy: on Sunday, November 10, go and vote for my friend Klaus Iohannis, from the great family of the European people’s party,” the message reads.

Tajani is currently a MEP on behalf of Forza Italia. In between 2008 and 2010 he was a European Commissioner for Transport, and later, between 2010 and 2014 served as a Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship. He was the president of the European Parliament between 2017 and 2019.

The first round of the presidential elections takes place on Sunday, November 10, while the second round is scheduled to take place two weeks later, on November 24.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40