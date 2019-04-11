Romania presidential elections: Former EP president endorses president Iohannis

Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, posted on his Facebook account a message supporting the bid of Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis in the upcoming presidential elections.

He posted a photo showing him together with Iohannis, alongside a message urging Romanians living in Italy to go and vote for Iohannis.

“An invitation for all Romanians residing in Italy: on Sunday, November 10, go and vote for my friend Klaus Iohannis, from the great family of the European people’s party,” the message reads.

Tajani is currently a MEP on behalf of Forza Italia. In between 2008 and 2010 he was a European Commissioner for Transport, and later, between 2010 and 2014 served as a Commissioner for Industry and Entrepreneurship. He was the president of the European Parliament between 2017 and 2019.

The first round of the presidential elections takes place on Sunday, November 10, while the second round is scheduled to take place two weeks later, on November 24.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

