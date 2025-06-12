Symfonia acquires another company in Romania by taking over local ERP software provider NextUp

News from Companies

Symfonia Group, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in Poland, has added another tech company to its portfolio, by acquiring the local software company NextUp. NextUp is a fast-growing company based in Bucharest, delivering ERP type software to Romanian businesses.

"Both in Poland and in Romania, our goal is to build a comprehensive and cohesive technological ecosystem for businesses. We aim to bring integrated, top-tier software solutions to the Romanian market, tailored to meet the needs of as many industries as possible” says Piotr Ciski, CEO of Symfonia Group.

NextUp is a key player in the digital Romanian landscape, offering integrated and pragmatical software solutions to the local business owners. The company has earned a strong reputation in the Romanian market, supporting the stable growth of the local SME sector through modern ERP solutions and a cloud-based payroll system. The company has been recording a solid 35% annual revenue in growth in 2024.

This underscores its dynamic development, while providing services to over 6000 clients across various industries. The acquisition of NextUp enables the combination of their expertise with the solutions offered by Softeh Plus, another Romanian company acquired by the Symfonia Group, which specializes in ERP systems and serves the healthcare and pharmaceutical markets, with a primary focus on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Symfonia strengthens its position in Romania and Poland. NextUp joins the Group

"The acquisition of NextUp is a deliberate step toward strengthening our position in the markets where we already operate. It allows us to bring together teams and technologies that understand local challenges and customer needs. Our goal is not just to develop products, but to respond faster and more effectively to the real problems businesses face across the region. This is not so much an expansion move as it is an optimization one, focused on delivering value to customers faster” – explained Piotr Ciski, CEO of Symfonia Group.

"Their integration contributes to long-term growth and the modern transformation of Symfonia Group's offering," adds Ciski.

"Joining forces with Symfonia Group in this partnership represents a huge opportunity for both our companies. We aim to bring together our strengths and to create better solutions for our clients. Together, we will continue to explore new opportunities and contribute to the steady progress of our industry," says Roxana Epure, Managing Partner at NextUp.

Following this acquisition, completed early June 2025 the NextUp employees will join Symfonia Group in terms of experience sharing and access to international resources, while the management will remain local. NextUp continues the commitment to their clients to keep a high service level, by offering the support they need on their path of digitalizing their business.

Symfonia expands its portfolio: From HR to ERP to Cloud Payroll

NextUp is the latest company to join Symfonia Group. In May 2025 the Group also announced the acquisition of inEwi, a Polish company specializing in time tracking solutions. Previously, Symfonia's product portfolio was expanded with the tools from Nefeni (Poland), Symfonia Softeh Plus (Romania), HRTec (Poland), inEwi (Poland) and moreBIT (Poland) - highlighting the group’s focus on combining both horizontal and vertical ERP solutions.

With its latest acquisition, Symfonia group reaches a total of about 700 employees who develop a portfolio that supports the digital journey of SMEs from the biggest economies in CEE.

Symfonia's position is also highlighted by its recognition by the Digital Poland Foundation and Baker McKenzie. The company is among the 100 leading technology brands in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. This distinction confirms Symfonia's position as a leader in innovation and digital transformation in the entire CEE region.

About Symfonia

Symfonia is a technology ecosystem supporting over 55,000 businesses and accounting offices in Poland and Romania. As part of the international Symfonia Group - which includes HRTec, moreBIT, Softeh Plus, Nefeni, and inEwi -the company integrates best-in-class global practices and technologies. Collaboration with global investment funds Accel-KKR and MidEuropa enables the company to develop and tailor solutions to market needs.

In its mission to strengthen the SME sector in the economy, Symfonia provides tools that help entrepreneurs focus on strategic goals and make decisions more quickly. Its software is available in cloud-based, desktop, and hybrid versions. In 2025, Symfonia was once again recognized in the Digital Champions CEE 2025 report. The company moved up in the ranking in just one year, from Digital Wolf (capital value > $100M - $250M) to Digital Dragons (capital value > $250M - $1B).

Symfonia also pursues its mission through social engagement. The Symfonia Foundation actively supports charitable initiatives and aims to create a new quality in education—one that promotes equal opportunities and the environmental benefits of digitalization. The Foundation works in the spirit of sustainable development, supporting selected UN goals (Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, and Life on Land).

About NextUp

NextUp is a rapidly growing Romanian tech company specializing in modern ERP and cloud-based payroll solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software is used by over 6,000 companies across various industries, with more than 30,000 users accessing its applications daily. NextUp automates over 200 business processes, helping clients save time and resources.

*This is a Press release.