Real Estate
US real estate firm SVN opens office in Romania
11 April 2019
US real estate consultancy firm SVN International Corp has opened its first local office under the SVN Romania brand.

The activity of SVN Romania will be coordinated by Andrei Sarbu (CEO) and Ionut Nicolescu (Partner), two consultants with a career of over 12 years in real estate and sales.

The company will be active on all the real estate segments, from commercial (office, retail, logistic, hotels, land and investment) to residential – condominium projects, credit brokerage, property management and valuations, and will also operate a regional office in Cluj-Napoca.

“The local real estate market goes through its best period in the last decade and there are numerous opportunities. Although the real estate segment registered in the first quarter a decrease compared with the similar period of last year, we are still up 25% compared to 2017 for the number of closed transactions,” said Andrei Sarbu, CEO SVN Romania.

“For 2019 we’ve set a turnover of approximately EUR 4 million and our objective is to be in the Top 5 largest real estate consultants in Romania,” he added.

SVN Romania is the consultant and exclusive agent for over 10 residential projects with a minimum of 350 units each. The property management division within SVN Romania manages approximately 550.000 sqm of office space and over 1,000 commercial spaces, among the most important clients being Telekom Romania, BCR, and UniCredit Bank.

(Photo source: the company)

