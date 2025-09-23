Politics

Over half of Romanians want all political parties replaced with new ones, survey finds

23 September 2025

Just over half of Romanians (50.9%) would be willing to give their vote to a newly founded party in the upcoming elections, according to the Informat.ro - INSCOP Research Barometer, 3rd edition, conducted between September 1 and 9. The ratio rose from under 30% ten years ago, in 2015.

At the same time, 55% of Romanians declare that they would like all existing parties to disappear and be replaced by new parties.

The proportion of voters wishing the dismantling of all political parties (supposedly including their preferred one) is proportional to the score of the preferred parties: 71% of those supporting the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), but only 33% of those supporting Save Romania Union (USR). 

The Liberal Party (PNL) comes close to USR with a 34% ratio. The voters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are somewhere in the middle with a ratio of 45%.

Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research, explained that the high level of dissatisfaction of the population with the current political parties suggests not only a crisis of confidence in the traditional political class, but also a desire for a structural reset of the political system, which goes beyond simple punctual dissatisfaction with the government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

