Over half of Romanians believe 5G and AI are used to manipulate the population, survey finds

More than half of Romanians (55.6%) believe that modern technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) are being used to manipulate the population, while nearly 60% think pandemics and economic crises are part of secret plots by global powers, according to a new survey by polling agency Inscop, as quoted by Biziday.ro.

The survey, based on data collected in October, examined Romanians’ trust in science and rational thinking compared to their inclination toward conspiracy theories, mysticism, and alternative medicine.

According to the findings, 61.4% of respondents believe that major decisions in Romania are secretly controlled by foreign powers. Meanwhile, 55.6% said technologies like 5G and AI are used for manipulation - a view most common among people over 60, with primary education, and supporters of the Social Democrats (PSD) and AUR parties.

At the same time, 58.4% agreed that pandemics and economic crises are the result of secret plans by powerful groups. In contrast, 53.5% of respondents rejected the claim that vaccines are used to control the population, a belief more prevalent among younger and highly educated participants.

Despite these conspiratorial views, 64.8% said they trust modern medicine over alternative treatments such as herbal or energy-based therapies.

About half of the respondents reported relying on reason and science when making important decisions, though a similar share said faith and science are equally important.

