Society

Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO

10 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vast majority of Romanians believe their country should remain firmly aligned with the West through the European Union, the United States, and NATO, according to a new opinion poll released by INSCOP Research on Tuesday, September 9. 

The survey found that 78.9% of respondents favor Romania’s political and military orientation towards Western alliances, while only 7.8% said the country should look East, toward Russia and China. Another 13.3% did not respond or were undecided. 

The poll, conducted between August 4 and 10 on a representative sample of 1,107 adults, also showed overwhelming support for EU and NATO membership. Some 83.3% of respondents evaluated EU membership positively, while 83.7% voiced the same about NATO. Negative views were expressed by 12.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

Support for the West was strongest among voters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist Save Romania Union (USR), older citizens over 60, university graduates, and high-income earners. By contrast, skepticism toward Brussels and calls for a more nationalistic approach were more common among supporters of the Social Democrats (PSD) and the far-right AUR, lower-income groups, and state employees.

The survey also found strong backing for asserting national interests within the EU framework: 84.6% of Romanians agreed that the country should defend its priorities even if this risks losing some benefits of membership. In addition, 65.7% said member states should have more decision-making power at the expense of EU institutions, while 24.4% disagreed.

When asked about Romania’s role globally, 88% said the country should play a more active part on the international stage. At the same time, 38.1% felt EU membership limited national independence too much, though 52.4% rejected that view.

The poll, commissioned by think tank Polithink, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.95% and a confidence level of 95%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fotografescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO

10 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A vast majority of Romanians believe their country should remain firmly aligned with the West through the European Union, the United States, and NATO, according to a new opinion poll released by INSCOP Research on Tuesday, September 9. 

The survey found that 78.9% of respondents favor Romania’s political and military orientation towards Western alliances, while only 7.8% said the country should look East, toward Russia and China. Another 13.3% did not respond or were undecided. 

The poll, conducted between August 4 and 10 on a representative sample of 1,107 adults, also showed overwhelming support for EU and NATO membership. Some 83.3% of respondents evaluated EU membership positively, while 83.7% voiced the same about NATO. Negative views were expressed by 12.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

Support for the West was strongest among voters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and reformist Save Romania Union (USR), older citizens over 60, university graduates, and high-income earners. By contrast, skepticism toward Brussels and calls for a more nationalistic approach were more common among supporters of the Social Democrats (PSD) and the far-right AUR, lower-income groups, and state employees.

The survey also found strong backing for asserting national interests within the EU framework: 84.6% of Romanians agreed that the country should defend its priorities even if this risks losing some benefits of membership. In addition, 65.7% said member states should have more decision-making power at the expense of EU institutions, while 24.4% disagreed.

When asked about Romania’s role globally, 88% said the country should play a more active part on the international stage. At the same time, 38.1% felt EU membership limited national independence too much, though 52.4% rejected that view.

The poll, commissioned by think tank Polithink, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.95% and a confidence level of 95%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fotografescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 September 2025
Culture
NOCA: Contemporary art center to open in Romania's Oradea
10 September 2025
Culture
Romania selects Teodora Ana Mihai's 'Traffic' as official submission for 2026 Oscars
10 September 2025
Defense
Romania stands in solidarity with Poland after Russian drones breach airspace, officials say
10 September 2025
Society
Survey shows nearly 80% of Romanians back closer ties with the West, EU and NATO
10 September 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court to examine government reform laws on September 24
10 September 2025
Defense
Romania earmarked EUR 17 bln of soft loans under EU's SAFE scheme
10 September 2025
Macro
Romania cuts expectations for this year’s growth to 0.6% amid subdued domestic consumption
10 September 2025
Sports
Romania’s World Cup hopes hit after 2-2 draw with Cyprus