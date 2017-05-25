Only 1% of those surveyed for the 2016 Cultural Consumption Barometer show a high cultural involvement level, while 77% show a low involvement level, according to data presented by News.ro.

The percentage of those showing high involvement levels dropped from the 2015 edition of the same survey, when 3% were highly involved, 19% were involved at average levels, and 77% at low levels.

The 2016 Cultural Consumption Barometer, a study put together by the National Institute for Cultural Research and Training, will launch on June 7.

In what concerns the social impact of culture, 87% of respondents thought art brings people in a community closer, and 84% agreed with the statement that artistic events, such as concerts, theater performances or film screenings, contribute decisively to the economic development of the area they live in. Nevertheless, few engage in cultural activities, compared to entertainment or relaxation ones.

The most common cultural consumption forms in the public space in Romania, practiced at least once a year, were visiting museum and exhibitions (38% of respondents), seeing a film at the cinema (33%), seeing theater performances (30%) and attending readings at public libraries (21%).

