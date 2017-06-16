Summer festival at famous Romanian fortress this July

The famous Fagaras citadel in central Romania will host the Murmur Festival this summer, a new event that combines vibrant electronic, deep house and live music with traditional workshops, local food, authentic customs, decorations and fashion.

The festival will take place between July 28 and July 30.

More than 60 bands and DJs will perform on the four stages to be installed at the citadel. The lineup includes Phil Weeks, Archie Hamilton, CTC, The Kryptonite Sparks, Cred Ca Sunt Extraterestru, Mr. Jurjak, Danaga, Toulouse Lautrec, Satellites, Next Ex, Ada Kaleh.

Tickets can currently be purchased at promotional prices of RON 70 (EUR 15) or RON 89 (over EUR 19) – ticket + camping on the event’s website here.

Irina Popescu, [email protected]