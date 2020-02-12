Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:33
Business

Subway traffic in Bucharest’s main office area down 70% yoy

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The traffic in Aurel Vlaicu subway station in northern Bucharest, which serves the area with the highest density of office buildings in Bucharest, plunged by some 70% between October 1 and November 15, 2020, compared to the same period last year, Mediafax reported. From 1.2 million passengers last year, the subway stations served only 360,000 this year.

Before the pandemic, tens of thousands of employees used to transit the Aurel Vlaicu subway station each day to reach their workplaces in buildings such as Equilibrium, Floreasca Business Park, Floreasca Tower, Globalworth Plaza, Lakeview, Oregon Park, Sky Tower. The same station also serves the Promenada mall.

A similar situation was reported for the Pipera subway station (the next one after Aurel Vlaicu), which serves office buildings such as Hermes Business Campus, Iride Business Park, Novo Park.

In the reported period, between October 1 and November 15, only 200,000 passengers checked their tickets at Pipera subway station, 78% down from 900,000 in the same period last year. This is the steepest decline among all the subway stations in Bucharest.

Stations such as Timpuri Noi and Piata Victoriei posted the lowest declines, which still were at a significant level of 63%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:24
04 November 2020
Business
Alstom wins contract to supply trains for new subway line in Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:33
Business

Subway traffic in Bucharest’s main office area down 70% yoy

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The traffic in Aurel Vlaicu subway station in northern Bucharest, which serves the area with the highest density of office buildings in Bucharest, plunged by some 70% between October 1 and November 15, 2020, compared to the same period last year, Mediafax reported. From 1.2 million passengers last year, the subway stations served only 360,000 this year.

Before the pandemic, tens of thousands of employees used to transit the Aurel Vlaicu subway station each day to reach their workplaces in buildings such as Equilibrium, Floreasca Business Park, Floreasca Tower, Globalworth Plaza, Lakeview, Oregon Park, Sky Tower. The same station also serves the Promenada mall.

A similar situation was reported for the Pipera subway station (the next one after Aurel Vlaicu), which serves office buildings such as Hermes Business Campus, Iride Business Park, Novo Park.

In the reported period, between October 1 and November 15, only 200,000 passengers checked their tickets at Pipera subway station, 78% down from 900,000 in the same period last year. This is the steepest decline among all the subway stations in Bucharest.

Stations such as Timpuri Noi and Piata Victoriei posted the lowest declines, which still were at a significant level of 63%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:24
04 November 2020
Business
Alstom wins contract to supply trains for new subway line in Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate