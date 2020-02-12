Subway traffic in Bucharest’s main office area down 70% yoy

The traffic in Aurel Vlaicu subway station in northern Bucharest, which serves the area with the highest density of office buildings in Bucharest, plunged by some 70% between October 1 and November 15, 2020, compared to the same period last year, Mediafax reported. From 1.2 million passengers last year, the subway stations served only 360,000 this year.

Before the pandemic, tens of thousands of employees used to transit the Aurel Vlaicu subway station each day to reach their workplaces in buildings such as Equilibrium, Floreasca Business Park, Floreasca Tower, Globalworth Plaza, Lakeview, Oregon Park, Sky Tower. The same station also serves the Promenada mall.

A similar situation was reported for the Pipera subway station (the next one after Aurel Vlaicu), which serves office buildings such as Hermes Business Campus, Iride Business Park, Novo Park.

In the reported period, between October 1 and November 15, only 200,000 passengers checked their tickets at Pipera subway station, 78% down from 900,000 in the same period last year. This is the steepest decline among all the subway stations in Bucharest.

Stations such as Timpuri Noi and Piata Victoriei posted the lowest declines, which still were at a significant level of 63%.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)