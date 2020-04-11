Alstom wins contract to supply trains for new subway line in Bucharest

French group Alstom has won a contract worth EUR 100 million to deliver 13 trains for the new subway line (M5) recently opened in Bucharest after five years of delays.

The company must deliver the first train within 29 months, News.ro reported. The other 12 trains of the first lot will come immediately after the homologation of the first unit.

The contract can be extended with 17 more trains, based on an order from the subway network operator Metrorex. Thus, the project's total value could reach EUR 240 million, Alstom said in a statement.

Each train is 114 meters long and can carry 1,200 passengers.

"Alstom's Metropolis subway line has been in operation worldwide for over 20 years, with its versatility making it suitable for many configurations. The 60 customers around the world include metro operators in Paris, New York, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Riyadh, Dubai, Sydney, and Montreal," according to the company's statement.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alstom)