Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:24
Business

Alstom wins contract to supply trains for new subway line in Bucharest

04 November 2020
French group Alstom has won a contract worth EUR 100 million to deliver 13 trains for the new subway line (M5) recently opened in Bucharest after five years of delays.

The company must deliver the first train within 29 months, News.ro reported. The other 12 trains of the first lot will come immediately after the homologation of the first unit.

The contract can be extended with 17 more trains, based on an order from the subway network operator Metrorex. Thus, the project's total value could reach EUR 240 million, Alstom said in a statement.

Each train is 114 meters long and can carry 1,200 passengers.

"Alstom's Metropolis subway line has been in operation worldwide for over 20 years, with its versatility making it suitable for many configurations. The 60 customers around the world include metro operators in Paris, New York, London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Riyadh, Dubai, Sydney, and Montreal," according to the company's statement.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alstom)

02 October 2020
Business
Bucharest’s subway operator to buy Alstom trains for new line
Normal
