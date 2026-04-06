Transport

Bucharest subway fares could rise again next month

06 April 2026

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Subway fares in Bucharest could increase again starting next month, after Metrorex proposed raising the price of a single journey from RON 5 to RON 7. The increase could come into effect on May 1, pending approval, Digi24 reported.

The transport minister told Digi24 that the proposal is currently under review, with authorities assessing whether the measure is sustainable.

The potential hike would follow the most recent fare increase in January 2025, when the cost of a single trip rose from RON 3 to RON 5. At the time, a 10-trip card increased from RON 25 to RON 40, while longer-term subscriptions also saw price adjustments, including the six-month pass rising to RON 500 and the annual pass to RON 900.

Officials have not yet announced a final decision on the proposed increase.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tupungato/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Bucharest subway fares could rise again next month

06 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Subway fares in Bucharest could increase again starting next month, after Metrorex proposed raising the price of a single journey from RON 5 to RON 7. The increase could come into effect on May 1, pending approval, Digi24 reported.

The transport minister told Digi24 that the proposal is currently under review, with authorities assessing whether the measure is sustainable.

The potential hike would follow the most recent fare increase in January 2025, when the cost of a single trip rose from RON 3 to RON 5. At the time, a 10-trip card increased from RON 25 to RON 40, while longer-term subscriptions also saw price adjustments, including the six-month pass rising to RON 500 and the annual pass to RON 900.

Officials have not yet announced a final decision on the proposed increase.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tupungato/Dreamstime.com)

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