Study reveals the most commonly used illicit drugs in Romania

Romania continues to be among the European countries with the lowest drug use, remaining below the European average for most drugs, according to the National Anti-Drug Agency - ANA’s sixth study on the prevalence of drug use in the general population - GPS 2019.

The new psychoactive substances (NPS) are the most commonly used illicit drugs in Romania, followed by cannabis, cocaine/crack, over-the-counter drugs, and ecstasy. On the other hand, the lowest values were recorded for heroin, LSD, amphetamines, and solvents/inhalants, Agerpres reported.

The study also said that the experimental use (at least once in a lifetime), at the general population level, is 10.7%. The prevalence for the last year (recent use) is 6%, while for the last month (current consumption) is 3.9%.

By age groups, the highest prevalence, regardless of the period analyzed, is in the 15-34 years age segment.

The drugs for which the study said there is a decrease in the prevalence of lifelong use are LSD, over-the-counter drugs, solvents/inhalants, and amphetamines.

Data for this study were collected between October and November 2019 and analyzed in 2020. The study was conducted on a sample of 7,200 respondents, with an oversampling in the Bucharest-Ilfov region of 1,500 subjects.

