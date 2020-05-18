Bucharest festival Street Delivery redesigned to cover coronavirus-related challenges

Urban festival Street Delivery, an event that started with the mission of making the city’s streets more available to its people rather than the cars, has been redesigned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the event will not be able to gather thousands of people to its main area in Bucharest because of the safety rules, it will generate various projects throughout the city.

The event, to be held between July 3 and July 5, will challenge the audience to find new solutions to recover the public space. It invites people to hear stories about coronavirus isolation experiences, resolutions set afterward and see social campaigns and community projects that redefine shared spaces and bring neighborhoods back to life, the organizers of the event have said.

“At this edition, we plan to reopen neighborhoods for people while keeping the social distance but bringing communities closer together. We challenge them to work together to redefine vicinity. We are designing cohabitation solutions that make living in the neighborhood better, more sustainable, and better prepared for a future crisis. Because personal resolutions made in isolation can become solutions to the problems of the community we live in. ReSolutions for the city,” Timea Honț, coordinator of Street Delivery, explained.

