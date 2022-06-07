NATO secretary general to attend Bucharest 9 Summit 2022

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg will be in Romania's capital on June 10 to take part in the Bucharest-9 Summit 2022, hosted by the president of Romania Klaus Iohannis and the president of Poland Andrzej Duda.

Stoltenberg will hold bilateral talks with the president of Romania, the president of Poland, and with the president of Hungary, Katalin Novak.

Bucharest Nine (B-9) brings together nine countries on the eastern flank of NATO: Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The group was formed in 2015, at the initiative of Romanian president Iohannis and Polish president Duda, following Russia's occupation of Crimea in the spring of 2014.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

