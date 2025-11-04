STIRIXIS Group: Global Recognition in London at the International Property Awards 2025 for its projects, Village Cinemas and Saint-Paul De La Salle

News from Companies

STIRIXIS Group’s projects were awarded as the best in their category in Greece and were shortlisted for the European Awards of the International Property Awards 2025, to be presented in January.

STIRIXIS Group, the Greek strategic design company with an international presence in 29 countries and more than 850 projects worldwide, was honored in London with two significant awards at the 2025 International Property Awards, the leading global program recognizing excellence in architecture and design.

STIRIXIS Group received the award for Best Mixed-Use Interior in Greece for Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens, and the award for Best Commercial Renovation/Redevelopment in Greece for Saint-Paul De La Salle Private School.

Both projects were also shortlisted among the top three finalists for the European Awards in their respective categories.

The awards ceremony took place on October 23 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London, confirming the international recognition of excellence and innovation in STIRIXIS Group’s work. The official announcement of the European and International Awards will be held in January in London.

STIRIXIS Entertainment

Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens – Best Mixed-Use Interior in Greece. Nominated for Best Mixed-Use Interior in Europe.

The Village Cinemas complex at The Mall Athens transforms entertainment into a holistic experience. Every design element — from lighting and flow to atmosphere and ergonomics — was meticulously crafted to evoke connection, emotion, and measurable impact. Through its unique combination of entertainment, dining, and retail, the redesign by STIRIXIS Group encapsulates a new vision for cinema in the digital era of streaming, reimagining the space as a family-friendly entertainment destination that offers far more than just a film screening.

George Christodoulou, CEO of Village Roadshow Operations Hellas, stated:

“At Village Cinemas, we believe cinema is much more than a movie on the big screen — it’s a complete experience that begins the moment the visitor walks through our doors. The renovation of the Village Cinemas foyer at The Mall Athens, in collaboration with STIRIXIS, is a flagship example of this philosophy. This international recognition fills us with pride and confirms that our strategy to offer premium experiences to our audience is truly paying off.”

STIRIXIS Education

Saint-Paul De La Salle Private School – Best Commercial Renovation/Redevelopment in Greece. Nominated for Best Commercial Renovation/Redevelopment in Europe.

Saint-Paul De La Salle Private School represent a modern, integrated educational environment, designed and implemented by STIRIXIS Group with a strong emphasis on sustainability, flexibility, innovation, and the well-being of students and staff. The spaces promote collaboration, creativity, and academic excellence, fostering future-ready skills.

Antonis Rigoutsos, Management Consultant at Saint-Paul – De La Salle School, stated:

“The relocation of the Hellenic-French School Saint-Paul, a large and historic private educational institution, was an exceptionally demanding project. The school, which had operated continuously in Piraeus for 130 years, was transferred to Alimos, 12 kilometers away, into an existing industrial building with a total area of 8,000 square meters.

The task was challenging because both students and their parents, as well as the teaching staff, had developed strong emotional ties with the historic Piraeus building. The goal, therefore, was to create a modern and functional new school facility that would at the same time preserve the identity and tradition of the old one.

In facing this major challenge, we were fortunate to have the STIRIXIS Group as our partner. With the support and collaboration of STIRIXIS, through methodical planning and creativity, with bold and imaginative solutions, we jointly addressed the challenges of reconstructing the existing building, transforming it into a state-of-the-art educational facility—both in terms of functionality and aesthetics.

All our students followed us to the new premises, and we are proud and satisfied that students, parents, and teachers now enjoy a high-quality, modern daily school life. We sincerely thank the STIRIXIS team for their collaboration and support throughout all phases of the project.”

Statement by Alexandros Athanassoulas, President & CEO of STIRIXIS Group

“These international distinctions honor and reaffirm the strength of our shared vision, as well as the close collaboration with our clients and our team. At STIRIXIS Group, we believe that physical space is a strategic tool for growth and sustainable success — a medium that enhances performance, cultivates culture, and creates lasting value for the future.”

About the International Property Awards

The International Property Awards are the world’s most renowned awards program in real estate, development, architecture, design, and marketing. The awards assess innovation, sustainability, ergonomics, and quality of life, with a judging panel of over 100 independent professionals chaired by Lord Best, Lord Waverley, and the Earl of Caithness.

Why STIRIXIS Group Stands Out

STIRIXIS Group delivers holistic business design that starts from the client’s vision and needs and evolves into strategy, design, and operational implementation. All projects follow a rigorously structured methodology built around four pillars:

Strategy : Strategic planning and ecosystem analysis for each client.

: Strategic planning and ecosystem analysis for each client. Design : Architectural design focused on resilience, adaptability, and alignment with purpose.

: Architectural design focused on resilience, adaptability, and alignment with purpose. Execution : Implementation through certified systems and integrated project management to ensure business performance.

: Implementation through certified systems and integrated project management to ensure business performance. Evolution: Ongoing monitoring and adaptation of spaces in line with market changes.

STIRIXIS Group doesn’t just deliver projects, it creates structured ecosystems of genuine prosperity, designed to endure and evolve over time.

