Business

Germany's Stihl to build EUR 125 mln plant in Romania

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment Andreas Stihl, through its Romanian subsidiary Andreas Stihl Power Tools, intends to invest EUR 125 mln in a new production facility in Romania.

The new plant would be located in the western part of the country at Oradea, in the Euobusiness I industrial park, on a plot of land of ​​approximately 147,000 sqm.

The investment contract was signed on June 28 by the representatives of Oradea City Hall, the local development agency that operates the industrial park (ADLO) and Andreas Stihl Power Tools.

The project will be developed in several stages. Stihl expects to start production in Oradea in mid-2024 and will initially generate a number of 150 jobs.

The German company said that it chose Oradea due to its geographical position.

"Stihl generates a large part of its battery sales in the European region. The city of Oradea convinced us not only by the optimal connection to the markets that are important for us but also by the correctly developed infrastructure and the good economic conditions," said Martin Schwarz, Stihl executive member on production and procurement.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sylvain Robin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Germany's Stihl to build EUR 125 mln plant in Romania

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment Andreas Stihl, through its Romanian subsidiary Andreas Stihl Power Tools, intends to invest EUR 125 mln in a new production facility in Romania.

The new plant would be located in the western part of the country at Oradea, in the Euobusiness I industrial park, on a plot of land of ​​approximately 147,000 sqm.

The investment contract was signed on June 28 by the representatives of Oradea City Hall, the local development agency that operates the industrial park (ADLO) and Andreas Stihl Power Tools.

The project will be developed in several stages. Stihl expects to start production in Oradea in mid-2024 and will initially generate a number of 150 jobs.

The German company said that it chose Oradea due to its geographical position.

"Stihl generates a large part of its battery sales in the European region. The city of Oradea convinced us not only by the optimal connection to the markets that are important for us but also by the correctly developed infrastructure and the good economic conditions," said Martin Schwarz, Stihl executive member on production and procurement.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sylvain Robin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania