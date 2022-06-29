Germany's Stihl to build EUR 125 mln plant in Romania

German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment Andreas Stihl, through its Romanian subsidiary Andreas Stihl Power Tools, intends to invest EUR 125 mln in a new production facility in Romania.

The new plant would be located in the western part of the country at Oradea, in the Euobusiness I industrial park, on a plot of land of ​​approximately 147,000 sqm.

The investment contract was signed on June 28 by the representatives of Oradea City Hall, the local development agency that operates the industrial park (ADLO) and Andreas Stihl Power Tools.

The project will be developed in several stages. Stihl expects to start production in Oradea in mid-2024 and will initially generate a number of 150 jobs.

The German company said that it chose Oradea due to its geographical position.

"Stihl generates a large part of its battery sales in the European region. The city of Oradea convinced us not only by the optimal connection to the markets that are important for us but also by the correctly developed infrastructure and the good economic conditions," said Martin Schwarz, Stihl executive member on production and procurement.

(Photo source: Sylvain Robin/Dreamstime.com)