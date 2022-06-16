Stefanini Romania registers higher turnover, profit

The Romanian branch of Brazil-born software provider Stefanini registered a turnover of RON 242.3 million (EUR 49 million) in 2021, 6.6% higher than one recorded in 2020.

The company’s profit also rose by 24.3%, reaching RON 11.2 million (EUR 2.2 million). However, Stefanini also reported a rising level of debt, according to Profit.ro.

In 2021, the company had a debt of RON 38.2 million (EUR 7.7 million), almost 12% higher than the year prior.

Operating for more than three decades, Stefanini provides IT services to businesses worldwide. Present in 41 countries and catering to roughly 500 clients, the company handles IT externalizations, software development, automation, internet of things (IoT), cloud operations, and UX design services.

Stefanini has roughly 1,250 employees in Romania, divided between its Bucharest and Sibiu offices.

