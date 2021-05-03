Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Brazilian IT group Stefanini opens EMEA operational security centre in Bucharest

05 March 2021
Brazilian company Stefanini, a provider of services and IT solutions for the business sector, is opening in Bucharest an operational security center that will cover the needs of the company's customers from the entire EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

"If a few years ago, companies spent a lot on cybersecurity products, lately, they are more and more interested in outsourced cybersecurity services, performed by highly trained, specialized professionals. The pandemic has increased this segment's importance," said Farlei Kothe, CEO Stefanini EMEA.

Last autumn, Stefanini became a shareholder of Cyber Smart Defense (CSD), a Romanian cybersecurity solutions provider, taking over a 60% stake from CSD founder and general manager Madalin Dumitru. CSD had revenues of RON 3.2 million (EUR 0.69 mln) in 2019.

In the next three years, Stefanini aims to increase the company's turnover to EUR 5 million. Meanwhile, Stefanini's Romanian subsidiary recorded RON 233.3 mln (EUR 50 mln) revenues in 2019, 6% higher than in the previous year. Its net profit rose by almost RON 1 mln lei, to RON 7.25 mln (EUR 1.56 mln), according to public data.

