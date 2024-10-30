Romanian businessman Ștefan Mandachi donates EUR 0.5 mln for hospital project in Gura Humorului

Romanian businessman Ștefan Mandachi donated EUR 500,000 through the 1 CM hospital campaign for the construction of a hospital in Gura Humorului. The funds, donated through the Jeni Mandachi Foundation and the Red Cross, were generated by his own donations and collective fundraising.

The medical facility in Gura Humorului will provide services for more than 65,000 people, is 80% completed, and still needs funds to be equipped.

“I am thrilled that we managed to build this hospital. It took a while, but it was worth it. It is an example of collaboration and perseverance between the private sector, the local community, and the authorities,” Mandachi said.

“Initially, we wanted to build this hospital in Rădăuti, but the local authorities there opposed the project, so we reoriented and directed our attention to Gura Humorului. Here, the mayor, the hospital, and the City Council welcomed us with open arms and got totally involved in the project. We donated EUR 500,000, and they put another million,” he added.

The hospital will offer a wide range of medical services and will include pulmonary, osteo-articular, and neurological recovery departments.

Those who want to support the completion of the hospital in Gura Humorului can contribute with donations made through the Jeni Mandachi Humanitarian Association.

Ștefan Mandachi is known not only for his entrepreneurial projects but also for his charitable and social initiatives. The 1 CM hospital project, in which he donated money, goods, and services worth more than EUR 350,000, generated EUR 1.6 million that enabled the purchase of thousands of medical equipment and supplies, as well as a mobile intensive care unit.

Three years ago, Ștefan Mandachi built his first water well in Africa, in Uganda. Since then, over 200 wells have been built through donations from Romanians, who followed his example.

(Photo source: PR)