Romanian entrepreneur continues campaign to build water wells in Africa

Romanian entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi has been building water wells in Africa since 2021 and plans to continue the humanitarian campaign at least until the 1,000 threshold is reached. So far, with the help of other Romanians who joined the initiative, 200 wells have been built, providing clean water to 100,000 people.

The first well was built in 2021 in Uganda. Following Mandachi's calls, other businessmen, doctors, lawyers and even religious and educational institutions joined the initiative. Today, there are 200 wells built and another 12 in the works, according to the press release.

One such water well costs between EUR 1,600 and 7,500 and serves a community of 500-700 people.

"I not only financed the well in Uganda, the first one, but also physically contributed to its construction. When they learned about this possibility, my friends got involved too. Then, following the posts on social networks, more and more people started writing to me and donating. […] The whole project was possible thanks to pastor Mihai Brașov. He handled the organization and all the logistics," said Ștefan Mandachi.

Following public calls, the Romanian entrepreneur raised around EUR 300,000 for this project in two years, with the help of businessmen, doctors, lawyers, churches, and schools from all areas of Romania. And Mandachi intends to continue the project and reach 1,000 wells built.

"Since I gave up the HoReCa business, I have been more involved in humanitarian actions through the Jeni Mandachi Foundation. I set out to reach 1,000 wells, meaning that half a million people would no longer have to walk for kilometres to the nearest spring. I invite all the business people and not only to join me," Ștefan Mandachi stated.

After selling all HoReCa operations, including the company that owns the Spartan franchise, Mandachi also decided to invest exclusively in online education tools. As part of this plan, he will launch a new e-learning platform, mentorMag, with an investment of EUR 1.8 million.

In parallel, he also opened a cultural hub in the village of Cumpărătura, in northern Romania's Suceava county. It is a pilot part of an educational project focused on reading, and it is set inside a container that includes a library, a reading room, a room for painting, and an area for musical instruments.

(Photo source: Stefan Mandachi)