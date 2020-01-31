Newsroom
Flu prevention in Bucharest: Public transport company starts distributing face masks to commuters
31 January 2020
The Bucharest Transport Company (STB), which manages the city’s network of buses, trolleybuses and trams, announced that it has started distributing face masks to commuters on Friday, January 31. The measure is aimed at preventing the spread of the influenza virus, STB said.

The action starts with about 100,000 face masks, which the passengers can take from the ticket offices, from the ticket controllers or from the drivers. Most masks are available at the STB ticket office open at the arrivals terminal of the Henri Coanda Airport, as this is “an important point of entry for foreign citizens in Bucharest,” the public transport company announced.

Depending on how the prevention campaign goes, STB said it is ready to increase the number of face masks in the coming period.

A total of 2,332 cases of seasonal flu were reported by the medical offices in Bucharest’s public schools by Friday morning, according to the data provided by STB.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Societatea de Transport Bucuresti)

Normal

