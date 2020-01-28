Bucharest public transport: Commuters to receive face masks to prevent spread of flu virus

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB), which manages the public transport in the city, will dispense face masks to prevent the spread of the flu virus, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on January 27.

“The City Hall and STB have no obligation but we do this in order to protect the population. We, at the City Hall, will purchase such masks for social cases, for the residents of our social homes or for those without a home,” Firea said, quoted by News.ro.

On January 28, the mayor said in a Facebook post that there were 1,404 cases of seasonal flu reported by medical offices in public schools.

By comparison, on February 1, 2019, there were 817 reported cases.

“It is not something to get scared about, but we can note that it is a higher number than last year,” Firea said.

The mayor said pressure exists from parents to close the schools but explained that it was not the decision of the Bucharest City Hall or of the district city halls.

“If the Health Ministry asks us to do so, we will do it,” Firea said.

Meanwhile, Alice Grasu, the manager of the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service, said that there were 20% more seasonal flu-related calls in between 19-26 January. She urged people to call their family doctor in order to receive the adequate treatment for the seasonal viroses.

(Photo: Oat Autta/ Dreamstime.com)