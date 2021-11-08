Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Business

Startarium 4GOOD: Program offers EUR 30,000 funding to social entrepreneurs, NGOs

08 November 2021
Startarium, the entrepreneurial education platform initiated by Impact Hub Bucharest and ING in 2016, has launched Startarium 4GOOD, a program for social entrepreneurs and NGOs. 

It is a business accelerator offering EUR 30,000 in funding, nine months of mentoring, consulting and training in finding and implementing the impact scaling strategy. 

Startarium 4GOOD is the third program Startarium launched this year, after Startarium RE: BUILD, offering consulting and resources for businesses destabilized by the pandemic, and the first edition of Startarium FOCUS, a focused mentoring series.

The program marks the beginning of a new series dedicated to social impact, covering programs, resources and events set to take place throughout the coming year. The initiative is aimed at both social entrepreneurs and NGOs, as well as at support organizations and investors interested in impact investment. In the program, social businesses and participating NGOs will work to increase their social impact but also to ensure their sustainability and financial autonomy. 

Businesses or NGOs that can already demonstrate a history of social impact with convincing results are invited to apply to the program. To advance to the pitching stage for EUR 30,000, they will propose scaling methods based on productization, through which they can amplify their impact to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries. The productization process involves the transformation of services, processes or skills into marketable products; especially to better serve a larger market, Startarium explained in a release.

In March 2022, after two months of training, ten participants in the program will be chosen to give their pitches for funding. A maximum of three will win financing of EUR 30,000 in total. The winners will continue the program, where they will use the funding to develop, test and implement their proposed solution. In autumn 2022, they will once again have the opportunity to present their solution, transformed, in front of the public and independent investors. 

Registration runs until December 5, and participation is free. 

(Illustration courtesy of Startarium)

simona@romania-insider.com

