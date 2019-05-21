Romanian Govt. claims works at Comarnic-Brasov motorway started

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dăncilă on May 20 officially opened work on the 5th section of Comarnic-Brasov motorway, a 6.3km section (Rasnov-Cristian) of what would better be described as Brasov’s ring road.

The contract for this section was signed in the autumn of 2017 with the association Alpenside – Specialist Consulting.

Separately, the Government wants to build the most difficult parts of the motorway, namely those crossing the mountains, under a public-private partnership project that is still in its early stage.

The price of the 6.3km of motorway contracted to Alpenside – Specialist Consulting, plus another 2.7km of national road segment (linking the ring road with Brasov) included in the same contract, is RON 200 million (EUR 40 mln, VAT included).

On an electoral note, PM Dancila attended what the Government described as “the signing of the financing contract for Brasov-Comarnic motorway” on May 20 at Râşnov, mentioning that she is happy that a Romanian builder will do the work and that she hopes that the deadline (April 2020) will be observed in this case.

