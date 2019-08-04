Romania Insider
Business
Chinese-Turkish consortium in talks for Ploiesti-Brasov motorway
08 April 2019
Romania’s Government will begin negotiations with the consortium formed by China Communications Construction Company Ltd (China) and Makyol Insaat Sanayi Turizm (Turkey) for the construction and operation of the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway under public-private partnership (PPP), Profit.ro reported.

The project is estimated by the Romanian authorities to cost EUR 1.36 billion.

On April 4, prime minister Viorica Dăncilă announced the Government’s intention to start negotiations, but she did not mention the partners.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) is one of the world's largest developers, with nearly USD 80 billion of business and over 160,000 employees. CCCC ranks 91st in the list of the top 500 companies worldwide, according to Fortune Global 500. The Chinese group has been involved in various projects, including the world's longest bridge, Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, with a length of 164.8 kilometers, located in the Yangtze River Delta and linking Beijing and Shanghai. The bridge cost USD 8.5 billion.

Makyol is an important Turkish developer involved in infrastructure projects such as Istanbul's subway, Blacksea Coastal Road, tunnels, bridges, ports, and airports.

Several companies showed interest in this contract in the first stage of the auction. The project foresees important works for Ploiesti - Brasov (Cristian) sector, including 14 viaducts and 33 bridges with a total length of approximately 3 kilometers, as well as 2.6 kilometers of tunnels, representing one of the most complex engineering challenges.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Get in Touch with Us