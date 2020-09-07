Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 14:04
Culture
Play by Romanian writer Mihail Sebastian translated into English
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Star with no Name (Steaua fara nume), the popular play by Romanian author Mihail Sebastian, has been translated into English.

Gabi Reigh translated the play, published by independent publisher Aurora Metro Books, with the support of Kibo Productions and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Mihail Sebastian is known to English-language audiences for his Journal 1935–1944: The Fascist Years and the novel For Two Thousand Years, published by Penguin Random House.

The Star with no Name was first published and performed in 1944. It follows the story of Mona, who finds herself alone, in a rural town at night, and local schoolteacher Marin, who invites her to stay at his home. 

Mihail Sebastian was the pen-name of the Romanian writer Iosif Hechter. Born in the Danube port town of Brăila, Sebastian was a rising star of the Romanian culture during the interwar period, well-known for his lyrical and ironic plays and the psychological novels tinged with melancholy, as well as for his literary essays. He became a victim of the anti-Semitic legislation. He survived the war but died in a road accident in 1945. 

Gabi Reigh is a Romanian translator, based in the UK. In 2007 she won the Stephen Spender prize for poetry translation, and in 2019 she translated Poems of Light by Lucian Blaga. She also translated Sebastian’s The Town with Acacia Trees.

(Photo: ICR London Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 14:04
Culture
Play by Romanian writer Mihail Sebastian translated into English
09 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Star with no Name (Steaua fara nume), the popular play by Romanian author Mihail Sebastian, has been translated into English.

Gabi Reigh translated the play, published by independent publisher Aurora Metro Books, with the support of Kibo Productions and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Mihail Sebastian is known to English-language audiences for his Journal 1935–1944: The Fascist Years and the novel For Two Thousand Years, published by Penguin Random House.

The Star with no Name was first published and performed in 1944. It follows the story of Mona, who finds herself alone, in a rural town at night, and local schoolteacher Marin, who invites her to stay at his home. 

Mihail Sebastian was the pen-name of the Romanian writer Iosif Hechter. Born in the Danube port town of Brăila, Sebastian was a rising star of the Romanian culture during the interwar period, well-known for his lyrical and ironic plays and the psychological novels tinged with melancholy, as well as for his literary essays. He became a victim of the anti-Semitic legislation. He survived the war but died in a road accident in 1945. 

Gabi Reigh is a Romanian translator, based in the UK. In 2007 she won the Stephen Spender prize for poetry translation, and in 2019 she translated Poems of Light by Lucian Blaga. She also translated Sebastian’s The Town with Acacia Trees.

(Photo: ICR London Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

09 July 2020
Real Estate
Biggest Romanian developer launches EUR 120 mln office project in Iasi
09 July 2020
Travel
“I will travel to Romania in the next weeks. Do I have to quarantine?” - practical information for travelers
08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
09 July 2020
Business
EC expects Romania’s economy to fall less than most EU economies this year