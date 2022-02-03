Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:11
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

EUR 4 mln Stanleybet bonds to start trading at BVB

03 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bonds issued by Stanleybet Capital (SBET24), the superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the major sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, February 4th.

The RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln) will be traded on the Multilateral Trading System.

"The issuer is a holding company that integrates and coordinates a group of companies, namely a network of sports betting agencies and slot machines, electronic casinos and sports betting and online gambling," reads a document published by BVB.

Stanleybet Capital sold 200,000 unsubordinated, non-convertible and unsecured corporate bonds in a private placement in early August 2021 to 127 investors.

The bonds have a nominal value of RON 100, with a maturity date of August 10, 2024, and a coupon of 10% p.a., with semi-annual payment.

The funds will finance the business development strategy and the consolidation of the position in the industry.

The private placement and the listing of the bond were carried out with Goldring's support.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:11
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

EUR 4 mln Stanleybet bonds to start trading at BVB

03 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bonds issued by Stanleybet Capital (SBET24), the superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the major sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, February 4th.

The RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln) will be traded on the Multilateral Trading System.

"The issuer is a holding company that integrates and coordinates a group of companies, namely a network of sports betting agencies and slot machines, electronic casinos and sports betting and online gambling," reads a document published by BVB.

Stanleybet Capital sold 200,000 unsubordinated, non-convertible and unsecured corporate bonds in a private placement in early August 2021 to 127 investors.

The bonds have a nominal value of RON 100, with a maturity date of August 10, 2024, and a coupon of 10% p.a., with semi-annual payment.

The funds will finance the business development strategy and the consolidation of the position in the industry.

The private placement and the listing of the bond were carried out with Goldring's support.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks