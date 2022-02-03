The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The bonds issued by Stanleybet Capital (SBET24), the superstructure of the Game World Group, one of the major sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, February 4th.

The RON 20 mln (EUR 4 mln) will be traded on the Multilateral Trading System.

"The issuer is a holding company that integrates and coordinates a group of companies, namely a network of sports betting agencies and slot machines, electronic casinos and sports betting and online gambling," reads a document published by BVB.

Stanleybet Capital sold 200,000 unsubordinated, non-convertible and unsecured corporate bonds in a private placement in early August 2021 to 127 investors.

The bonds have a nominal value of RON 100, with a maturity date of August 10, 2024, and a coupon of 10% p.a., with semi-annual payment.

The funds will finance the business development strategy and the consolidation of the position in the industry.

The private placement and the listing of the bond were carried out with Goldring's support.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com