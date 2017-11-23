8.5 °C
Traditional gifts at St. Nicholas fair in Bucharest next week

by Irina Marica
The Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest will host a special fair dedicated to the day of St. Nicholas. The fair, where people can find traditional gifts, will be organized between December 1 and December 3.

Around 130 Romanian craftsmen from across the country will bring their most beautiful products present at the fair. Visitors will find a wide range of products at the St. Nicholas fair, from toys, masks, and bells to jewelries, pots, clothing items and traditional food.

Entry costs RON 4 for adults and RON 2 for children, students and pensioners. The fair will stay open from 10:00 to 18:00.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român on Facebook)

