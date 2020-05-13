Sri Lankan workers at textile factory in Romania test positive for coronavirus

A total of 21 Sri Lankan workers at a textile factory in Focsani, in Vrancea county, tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19). They were transported to the “Sfantul Pantelimon” County Emergency Hospital in the city on Wednesday, May 13.

Gabriel Negoita, the medical director of the County Emergency Hospital in Focsani, told local Agerpres that only those with symptoms would be hospitalized.

The 21 Sri Lankan workers have been living in a modular center in Garoafa, a commune near Focsani, where they were isolated after seven other compatriots tested positive for the new coronavirus and were hospitalized.

A total of 467 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Vrancea county by May 13, according to official data.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)