Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 08:43
Politics

Romania's intelligence service earmarks EUR 160 mln for six helicopters

31 May 2022
The Military Unit 0991 Bucharest, the transport division of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), wants to buy up to six multi-role helicopters, mainly for anti-terrorist and rescue interventions, Economedia.ro reported.

It has launched a public tender and earmarked EUR 80 mln to EUR 160 mln for the deal.

The institution envisages the purchase of a maximum of 6 and a minimum of 3 medium / heavy multifunctional helicopters.

The bids are expected until July 4, and the selection will be based on the price, the maximum flight distance, the number of passengers, the maximum flight altitude, the fuel consumption and the guarantee extended by the supplier.

The largest players in the Euro-Atlantic area supplying helicopters of this type would be Bell and Lockheed Martin, from the US, and Airbus, a transnational European company, based in France. Airbus also has a local production unit in Ghimbav.

Last year, in November, Romania signed with Lockheed Martin a framework agreement of EUR 269 mln to purchase 12 medium / heavy Black Hawk helicopters for the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). The financing is provided from European funds, and the helicopters are manufactured in Poland at a price of about EUR 22 mln per unit. 

13 October 2021
Business
Romania’s emergency services inspectorate selects Lockheed Martin for helicopter contract
13 October 2021
Business
Romania’s emergency services inspectorate selects Lockheed Martin for helicopter contract
