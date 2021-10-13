Romania’s emergency services inspectorate selects Lockheed Martin for helicopter contract

Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) on September 17 selected Polish manufacturer PZL Mielec, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, to provide 12 helicopters under a contract of almost EUR 273 mln.

The Italian company Leonardo already challenged the result of the auction, according to Economica.net.

Airbus Helicopters Romania had also placed a bid for this contract, but its offer was rejected as non-compliant because it offered a smaller number of helicopters (8).

IGSU wants to purchase two types of helicopters: medium/heavy multifunctional maritime helicopters and medium/heavy multifunctional helicopters for land. The financing is provided from national budgetary funds and external funds - namely the “Vision 2020” Project - part of the Large Infrastructure Operational Program.

(Photo source: Jan Hamadak/Dreamstime.com)