Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/13/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romania’s emergency services inspectorate selects Lockheed Martin for helicopter contract

13 October 2021
Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) on September 17 selected Polish manufacturer PZL Mielec, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, to provide 12 helicopters under a contract of almost EUR 273 mln.

The Italian company Leonardo already challenged the result of the auction, according to Economica.net.

Airbus Helicopters Romania had also placed a bid for this contract, but its offer was rejected as non-compliant because it offered a smaller number of helicopters (8).

IGSU wants to purchase two types of helicopters: medium/heavy multifunctional maritime helicopters and medium/heavy multifunctional helicopters for land. The financing is provided from national budgetary funds and external funds - namely the “Vision 2020” Project - part of the Large Infrastructure Operational Program. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jan Hamadak/Dreamstime.com)

