Bucharest light festival holds ‘Made in RO’ edition this month

04 October 2022
Spotlight - Bucharest International Light Festival, one of the most anticipated open-air visual arts festivals in the Romanian capital, returns between October 14 and 16 with an edition entirely dedicated to Romanian artists. The program includes artistic installations, video mapping projections, holograms, exhibitions, and interactive installations.

After five editions that presented a mix of international and local artists' creations, this year's edition runs under the theme "Made in RO," inviting Romanian artists to reimagine the city through new media.

"After a break due to the pandemic, the Spotlight tradition continues this year, but with a program adapted to the current context. Following the trend of European festivals and inspired by the example of the Berlin Light Festival - which takes place at the same time and which was our partner for the 2018 edition, Spotlight returns in 2022 in a smaller format, with fewer installations to have a reduced energy consumption," said Mihaela Păun, manager at ARCUB.

Spotlight will take place on Calea Victoriei, the segment between the Romanian Athenaeum and the National Military Circle. Moreover, the Arch of Triumph also joined the festival this year, with an anniversary event marking its 100th anniversary with a video-mapping show.

The Spotlight program starts at 19:00 and ends at 23:00 each day of the festival. Details about the program and the installations participating in Spotlight 2022 will be available soon on arcub.ro and spotlightfestival.ro.

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

